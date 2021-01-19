KZN Cricket, CSA pay tribute to Anesh Debiky

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa have paid tribute to KwaZulu-Natal-based sports photographer Anesh Debiky, who died after a short battle against Covid-19 on Sunday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Cricket South Africa expressed their shock at Debiky’s passing. Debiky was an award-winning photographer with almost two decades of experience under his belt.

Debiky had a special passion for cricket. He was also the photographer for the Dolphins for many years and became their official photographer in 2015. Outside of cricket, Mr Debiky was a prominent face on the side-lines of football and rugby matches.

KZN Cricket CEO, Heinrich Strydom described the passing of Mr Debiky as “a great loss of a humble man who will be remembered for his talent and kindness to everyone.” Strydom further said, “Anesh has been a regular feature at Kingsmead Stadium and did not just capture the action on the field but also captured the hearts of many players, administrators, officials, and spectators. His presence will be sorely missed.”

“Mr Debiky was a warm and kind-hearted person and was always driven by the passion for his craft, for which he was revered. His passing is a loss to sports photography in general and cricket in particular,” said Mr Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer.