Limpopo Impalas implode as Boland Rocks get bonus point win

Johannesburg – The Limpopo Impalas’s lack of experience proved costly as they came within touching distance of an upset in the final Pool D match in the CSA T20 Provincial knock Out competition on Wednesday. However, having played well for 75% of the match, the Impalas imploded, handing the Rocks a bonus point victory.

Despite knowing that the outcome of the match held no bearing on the final Pool standings - the Rocks had already qualified for the quarter finals, while the Impalas’ two losses earlier in the week had seen them eliminated - the Limpopo team nevertheless produced a lively performance in the field, and some good bowling to go with it. Malcolm Nofal, bowled Janneman Malan with the third ball of the match, to provide an early boost for the Impalas. Nofal finished with 1/19, in four overs of crafty left-arm spin. Right arm medium pacer Don Radebe took 3/31 as the Rocks struggled on a sluggish surface. Clyde Fortuin, who made a hundred and then a duck in the first two matches, held the innings together with a well made 47 off 34 balls, sharing a partnership of 60 runs for the third wicket with Ruan Terblanche along the way.

But the Impalas never allowed the Boland to get away from them and a target of 142 looked imminently achievable. Their chances improved thanks to a solid opening partnership of 54 between Ludwig Kaestner and Thomas Hobson, which saw the Impalas keep in touch with the required rate. But then Hobson was dismissed in the ninth over, caught on the long-on boundary off leg-spinner Shaun von Berg for 22, and the Impalas lost their cool. Five wickets fell for just seven runs in 24 balls, and although Kaestner was still at the crease, the required rate had exploded to 10 an over. Kaestner was eventually caught on the cover boundary in the 16th over for 43 at a stage when he had to force the pace and with him went the Impalas chance of scoring a major upset.

The Rocks’s spinners preyed on the patience and inexperience of the Limpopo batsmen, with Von Berg taking 3/17, Siyabonga Mahima 1/21 and Imran Manack 2/14. Gbet Rocks 141/8 Limpopo Impalas 109/8