The Imperial Lions and the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras will see their opening 4-Day Domestic Series encounter go down to the wire after another epic day saw 21 wickets go down at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
The match went to stumps at halfway on day two with the hosts one wicket away from victory and the visitors 15 runs shy of what would be a bizarre win in a match that saw 18 wickets tumble on day one.
The locals had set a target of 206 after being bowled out for 119 in their second innings, with the Cape side reaching the close on 191 for nine.
The key role players on the second day were George Linde with a career-best seven for 64, Kyle Verreynne for his attacking 50 off 64 balls (7 fours) and Aviwe Mgijima, unbeaten on 23 and with the fate of the match resting on his shoulders.
The performance of the trio has allowed the Cobras to stay alive in the contest despite a dire first-innings batting display that saw them dismantled for 129.