Lions beat warriors in Momentum One-Day Cup clash in Potch

POTCHEFSTROOM – The Lions overcame a rocky start with the bat, to claim a second comfortable win in Pool B of the Momentum One-Day Cup in Potchefstroom on Sunday. The Lions were in early trouble, slumping to 47/4 at the start of the 15th over, before a 129-run fifth wicket stand between Nicky van den Bergh and Delano Potgieter steadied the innings and ultimately proved decisive. JJ Smuts with two wickets, and Glenton Stuurman and Stefan Tait with one apiece, gave the Warriors the initiative on what was another sluggish surface at Senwes Park,. But Van den Bergh, who hit nine fours and Potgieter, who struck five boundaries and a six, batted smartly to allow the Lions to post a competitive total. Their partnership was broken by Mthiwekhaya Nabe, who had Van den Bergh caught at point, as part of his haul of 4/39.

The Warriors also found themselves in early trouble, losing three wickets inside the first 10 overs, including the experienced duo, of Smuts and skipper Rudi Second. It was a position from which they couldn’t recover despite a gutsy seventh wicket stand of 52 between Aya Gqamane (29) and former Lions players Wihan Lubbe, who top scored with 42.

The Lions were impressive on a slow track, utilising good lines and lengths to keep the Warriors under pressure. Potgieter backed up his excellent display with the bat with two wickets, to cap a fine all-round display.

The Lions narrowly missed out on the bonus point, but nevertheless have nine log points from their first two matches and have firm control of the Pool.

The Warriors meet the Cape Cobras in the next match on Wednesday.

SCORECARD

Lions 210 (N vd Bergh 73, D. Potgieter 57. M. Nabe 4/31)

Warriors 168

Lions won by 42 runs

IOL Sport