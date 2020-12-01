Lions in control after dominant day two

PORT ELIZABETH - Sisanda Magala returned to haunt his former side by leading a sterling bowling display that helped the Lions completely dominate the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. The big seamer grabbed three for 37 in a polished all-round showing with the ball as the hosts were demolished for 118 by the defending champions at St George’s Park. This was in reply to the visitors’ first-innings 389, with the Lions then returning to bat in their second innings and closing on 125 for three – a huge lead of 396. The Johannesburg-based side started day two batting on 385 for eight, but their tail lasted only two overs after Marco Jansen (3/70) removed Malusi Siboto (14) and Tladi Bokako (0) within four deliveries of each other. It was then over to their bowlers with another former Warriors man, Tladi Bokako (2/14), making an early inroad by dismissing Matthew Breetzke for a five-ball duck.

Yaseen Vallie was then run out for 17, but the home side recovered from there to get to 61 for two.

However, they lost their way from there – Malusi Siboto (2/40) cutting through their middle order after Bokako took out top scorer Eddie Moore for 23.

Sisanda Magala of Lions celebrates a wicket with teammates during the CSA 4-Day 2020/21 cricket match between Warriors and Lions on the 01 December 2020 at St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Delano Potgieter’s two for 22 then ensured there was no comeback with the home team all out in 47.1 overs and trailing by a mighty 271.

Jansen (2/12) did give the Warriors some momentary joy by removing Joshua Richards (5) and Dominic Hendricks (8) in the opening six overs as the Lions fell to 14 for two.

But 48 by Wesley Marshall, an unbeaten 32 from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder’s 23 not out pushed the hosts completely out of the game and left the Lions in total command.

