Lions win by 9 runs on DLS Method

Imperial Lions 254/5 Warriors 240/9 Reeza Hendricks may not have had much luck wearing the national colours but in the red and blue of his franchise team he continues to churn out the runs. Hendricks’ hundred here on Sunday lifted the Lions to their fifth win of the season in the Momentum One-Day Cup, narrowing the gap to the table topping Dolphins to just four points. The Lions also have a game in hand on their coastal rivals who they will meet at Kingsmead on Thursday. That match may well decide who finishes top of the log and thus gets to play the semi-final and possibly final at home. Hendricks has been in and out of the South African white ball teams this summer. Having played all three ODIs against England, he was not included in the squad for the series against Australia and was a late call up to the T20, playing in the second match of that series.

At the Lions he has appeared more relaxed and Sunday’s was another pretty innings from one of the most attractive batsmen on the domestic circuit. There were lots of lovely cover drives and powerful hits straight down the ground too.

The match had been reduced to 39 overs a side after rain had stopped play for 96 minutes 15 overs into the Lions innings.

The foundation for the Lions’ hefty total was laid in a second wicket partnership of 143 between Reeza Hendricks and Dominic Hendricks. For a long period after the resumption it was actually the usually dogged left-hander Dominic who dominated proceedings cutting the ball delightfully as he registered his ninth half century in this competition. He struck seven fours in his innings of 70, that came off 80 balls.

Reeza Hendricks opened his shoulders once he’d gone passed 50 - taking just 32 balls to move from 50 to 100. He was eventually out for 112 which came off 105 balls and included six fours and five sixes.

Stefan Tait, the young left arm quick picked up 3/48 for the visitors.

Chasing a revised target of 262 - that was later revised again to 250 following a second break for rain - the Warriors lost wickets at regular intervals and at 110/6 in the 20th over it looked like their race was run. But Lesiba Ngoepe spanked some stunning shots in a violent 70-ball innings of 94 that included six fours and four sixes.

The wickets were shared around by the Lions bowlers in what was a mixed display, with Aya Myoli picking up 2/46 although he conceded those runs in only five overs, while left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin also claimed two wickets, conceding 37 runs in eight overs.

