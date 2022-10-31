List of records from the Titans game against the Knights, including Dewald Brevis’ brilliant knock

Cape Town — Dewald Brevis smashed a record-breaking 162 off 57 balls during the Titans’ CSA T20 Challenge clash against the Knights in Potchefstroom on Monday.
The Titans won the game by 41 runs, but it’ll be remembered for the record-breaking run fest that saw teen sensation Brevis break a number of records.
IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess gives us the records that tumbled during the T20 Challenge clash in Potchefstroom on Monday.
Fastest 150
Brevis eclipsed Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest 150, taking 52 balls to reach the landmark. Gayled reached that score off 53 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in 2013.
We've seen special T20 knocks, very few better than this one from Dewald Brevis - 100* off 35 balls
𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐋 𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐥 𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐤![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐠! 🏏#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/F5Y5fc27D9
162
Brevis tied Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with the third-highest individual score of all time. Gayle’s 175 in that innings for Bangalore remains the highest.
Fifth-fastest T20 hundred
Brevis took 35 balls, and is now tied for the fifth-fastest T20 100. Again Gayle’s 2013 knock for Bangalore tops the charts – he reached 100 off only 30 balls.
Highest score by a South African in T20s
It is of course the highest score by a South African, eclipsing the 140* made by Pieter Malan for Western Province against Easterns in 2014. Quinton de Kock made the same score for the Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata in the IPL earlier this year
501
The highest match aggregate ever in a T20 match, eclipsing the previous mark of 497 shared by New Zealand’s Central Districts and Otago in 2016.
RECORD BREAKER
Highest domestic T20 score ✔️
Fastest domestic century ✔️
3rd highest score of all time ✔️@BrevisDewald | 1⃣6⃣2⃣ runs | 5⃣7⃣ balls
1⃣3⃣ fours
1⃣3⃣ sixes#CSAT20Challenge #BePartOfIt #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/BonGpZ5L87
36
The number of sixes struck by the two teams is the second highest for a T20 match. Thirty-seven sixes have been struck in two different games – one involving the Legends and Kabul Zwanan in Sharjah in 2018, and the other between the Patriots and the Tallawahs in the Caribbean League in 2019.
Fourth-highest total in T20s
The Titans’ 271/3 is the fourth-highest total in a T20 innings. They fell just seven runs short of the record, which Afghanistan scored against Ireland in 2019.
