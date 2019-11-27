It is a fact that the latter was still playing semi-pro cricket a few years ago while working on the family farm in Stutterheim. But that’s not the culture of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, and it certainly seems to be paying dividends with the Eastern Cape side topping the Mzansi Super League table.
Marais has certainly not stood back with the galaxy of stars that surround him in the Giants changing-room, and the 26-year-old has indeed relished the opportunity. He was particularly good against the Cape Town Blitz last week when blasted 40 not out off just 26 balls. Marais believes he is able to execute his plans due to the Giants' support staff having clearly defined his role.
“Yes, it can be difficult to adapt as you play back-to-back matches against different teams, but the one thing that makes it easier is role definition,” Marais said.
“This is the tournament where you really want to do well and show the world what you can do. Our roles were defined before the tournament started and each player knows what he has to do. When we practise, we practise for situations you would be faced with come game day.”