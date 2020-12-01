Markram continues rich form for Titans

JOHANNESBURG - Aiden Markram was closing in on another 4-Day Domestic Series century as the Titans hit back on a rain-hit second day of their clash against the Cape Cobras in Centurion on Tuesday.

The dashing right-hander, fresh from back-to-back tons in the previous game against the Warriors, was unbeaten on 80 (123 balls, 13 fours) when afternoon thundershowers brought an end to proceedings more than 30 overs early at SuperSport Park.

The homes side, who were replying to a total 411 by the visitors, eventually ended the day on 136 for one – trailing by 275.

Markram was being kept company by Neil Brand (34) after the pair added an unbroken 106 for the second wicket. This after Dean Elgar fell early on for nine, dismissed by Corbin Bosch (1/22).

It was nonetheless a good end to the day for the Titans after they started it by claiming the remaining five Cobras wickets for 60.