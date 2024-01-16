MI Cape Town count on momentum, Newlands crowd to beat Sunrisers

MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson is hoping his side can build on their winning momentum against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at Newlands on Tuesday. It will be the first time this SA20 season that MI Cape Town will be running out at their home ground after two matches on the road.

It’s been a mixed bag in terms of results with MICT falling short by 11 runs on the DLS method against Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead before bouncing back in style against the Joburg Super Kings with a resounding 98-run bonus-point win at the Wanderers. The Men in Blue have, however, rectified their batting woes of last season with totals in excess of 200 in both matches.

Rickelton and Van der Dussen dominating In fact, in-form openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen shattered the record for the SA20’s highest partnership with a 200-run stand at the Bullring. They have also adopted a refreshing attacking approach under new coach Peterson, who replaced Australian Simon Katich for season 2. Peterson, who was a Newlands favourite during his playing days, is definitely eager to return to the home changeroom with his new team.

“We are looking forward to our first home game of the new season,” Peterson said. “We had a good pre-season with the boys and the coaches have laid out a blueprint for how we want to approach and play the season. Our previous game against Joburg Super Kings, we had a good game with the bat and ball and want to carry that momentum into the season.” Peterson, though, is facing a familiar foe in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The defending champions’ squad boasts a large number of Warriors players, who Peterson is well-acquainted with as he coaches them all during the regular Cricket SA domestic season at St George’s Park.

He has played a large role in developing SEC’s young talent such as Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel and Patrick Kruger. Peterson, therefore, would also be fully aware of their weaknesses and will be looking to exploit them as Sunrisers will be desperate to get their first win of the competition today. The Orange Army only have two points from their abandoned tournament opener against JSK before going down to Durban’s Super Giants in a run fest at St George’s Park on Saturday. Peterson is hoping the Newlands crowd will be able to help them front up to the challenge.