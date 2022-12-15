MI Cape Town unveil their official match jersey

Cape Town - For the upcoming inaugural season of the SA20, MI Cape Town on Thursday unveiled their official match jersey. Crafted by international designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil, the MI Cape Town blue & gold colour scheme jersey is dedicated to local fans and pays homage to the beauty of the Mother City.

“Our long association with Mumbai Indians for over a decade, has always brought a fresh perspective to the iconic ‘Blue and Gold’ jersey, rooted with a large story and meaning conveyed through each creation,” designers Shantnu & Nikhil said. “Getting inspired by culture, sportsmanship, and local elements along with the infusion of art, we have always centred our approach around the world as one big family. This year we have dived deep into indigenous culture, marrying it with a millennial approach and creating jerseys that reflect the pride that the team upholds. We are elated to bring forth this iconic jersey to the people that celebrate this sport religiously.”

MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, comprises a solid South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with overseas stars Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. Sandpapergate in the past, Australia ready to battle Proteas again

The SA20 season will begin on January 10, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game at the Newlands. Tickets are selling fast for MI Cape Town home games and can be bought at Newlands ticketing office and online via TicketPro. To sledge or not to sledge - Warner - that is the question for the Proteas

