Yaseen Vallie helped the Warriors to good opening day against the Titans. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Half-centuries by Eddie Moore and Yaseen Vallie gave the Warriors a strong start in Rivash Gobind’s final match as coach as they dominated a rain-shortened opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series meeting with the Momentum Multiply Titans in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The hosts reached 201 for two in 58 overs, before rain and bad light prematurely drew the curtain against the log leaders at St George’s Park.

Opener Moore hit 55 (98 balls, 7 fours), while Vallie was unbeaten on 83 (131 balls, 12 fours) on a day on which partnerships proved key.

And their performance would have pleased outgoing boss Gobind, who is leaving to become the assistant coach of Afghanistan following the round three encounter.

His side won the toss and opted to bat first, with Moore and Matthew Breetzke (26) putting on 56 for the opening wicket, before the latter fell to Matthew Arnold (1/25).