DURBAN – Eddie Moore recorded the highest individual score of the 4-Day Domestic Series season and his maiden double century before the Warriors’ bowlers drove home their advantage on a dominant day two against the Dolphins in Durban on Friday.
The left-hander, who had already beaten his previous best franchise score of 151 on day one, went even better by reaching his highest-ever first-class score of 228 (341 balls, 15 fours, six sixes) as the visitors piled on a massive 513 all out and then reduced the hosts to 157/6 at stumps.
That meant the Eastern Cape side were still a mammoth 356 ahead of the competition’s bottom side and in a strong position to push for a result over the weekend.
They have dominated the round five fixture in almost in its entirety with Moore at the heart of their effort.
The opener, resuming on 152 overnight, batted for over nine hours as he surpassed his previous best score of 227 not out for Eastern Province against Gauteng last season.