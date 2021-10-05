More mature Clyde Fortuin ’growing up now’ after stunning century for Rocks

Johannesburg - Clyde Fortuin has watched as teammates he shared a change-room with and won a World Cup alongside have gone on to bigger and better things as professionals. Aiden Markram has captained South Africa, Kagiso Rabada is a global star, and Andile Phehlukwayo is an established member of the Proteas’ limited overs team.

That trio emerged from the victorious SA Under-19 side at the 2014 junior World Cup, to establish themselves on the biggest stage. Fortuin, who made 74 against Australia in the semi-final of that tournament, has hopped from one province to another trying to find himself as a person and cricketer.

And yesterday he finally produced an innings as a senior professional that may be the one that sees him turn the corner. Fortuin's 104 not out for the Rocks in the opening fixture of Pool D of Cricket SA's T20 Provincial Knock Out competition was a thrilling effort that mixed brains and talent, and provided a sign that the rich potential he showed as a teenager can still be fulfilled. He's only 26 and has taken a little bit longer than the trio mentioned before to get to grips with the demands of being a professional cricketer.

ALSO READ: Rocks coach heaps praise on spinners and death bowlers “It’s a combination of hard work in training and also lifestyle changes off the field. I’m growing up now, I’m not 19 anymore. I’ve settled down a little bit, I’ve been in the system for a while, and know what to expect and I know what to do in order to perform,” said Fortuin.

He's spent time at the Warriors and Cape Cobras during the franchise era, but it was a stint in Kimberley – where yesterday's century was scored – that turned his career around. An incredible display of power hitting from Clyde Fortuin as his 104* off just 63 balls, including four sixes, guides the Rocks to a 17-run victory against the Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/35CpL6f4YW — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 4, 2021

“I was here for two good years, around good people here as well, this is kind of where the change started for me,” he added. Fortuin faced just 63 balls in making his maiden T20 century as a Boland side packed with talent, including the Malan brothers, Janneman and Pieter, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Ziyaad Abrahams and off-spinner Imran Manack won a topsy turvy encounter by 17 runs against the Warriors of Gqeberha. Fortuin’s knock ultimately proved the difference and deservedly so.

“I understand my game now, and what I need to do, and what the coach and captain want from me. We’ve been working hard, it’s just a case of executing those plans and trusting your ability,” he said. Fortuin shared a partnership of 118 runs for the fourth wicket with Jonker (45 off 31 balls) that helped their side reach 183/5. Warriors opener Matthew Breetzke gave another lovely display of his talent by making 51 off 37 balls, with some of his wrist work reminiscent of a peak Virat Kohli.

Ultimately, outstanding death bowling from Abrahams and Adams proved too good for the Warriors' middle order, allowing Boland to take the first step in securing qualification from the Pool. In yesterday's second match, Marco Marais smashed 65, including seven sixes, off 32 balls as the Eastern Cape Iinyathi, who play out of East London, overwhelmed the Limpopo Impalas by eight wickets.