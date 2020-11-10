Mothoa and Pretorius blow Dolphins away in Bloemfontein

CAPE TOWN - Alfred Mothoa and Migael Pretorius shared seven wickets as the Knights walked all over the Dolphins on day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. The former claimed four for 35 and the latter snared three to 50 to help shoot out the visitors for a poor 162 at the Mangaung Oval. That response was after the home side had amassed an impressive 424 earlier on the second day when Pretorius also shone with the bat, striking a franchise-high 62 (145 balls, 6 fours). The seamer played a fine supporting role for top-scorer Raynard van Tonder, who moved from his overnight 119 not out to an eventual total of 166 (285 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes). At the end of both first innings, the Knights held a mighty lead of 262 and that was stretched to 283 by the end of play after the Central Franchise reached 21 for none in their second innings – completing a dominant day in the process.

They resumed the second morning on 323 for seven, with Van Tonder, the competition’s leading run scorer from last season, extending his eighth-wicket partnership with Pretorius to a fixture record of 106.

The latter went on to record his second four-day half-century and highest score at this level, beating his previous best score of 50 not out for the Imperial Lions against the Dolphins along the way.

That big stand was eventually ended by pick of the bowlers Ruan de Swardt (2/39), a player debuting for the visitors, with the last three wickets then quickly folding.

The Dolphins’ reply started decently as Sarel Erwee (37) and Grant Roelofsen (2) put on 41 for the first wicket.

But the tables then turned after Pretorius landed the breakthrough, with Mothoa then ripping through the top order to leave the coastal side on 52 for four.

Captain Marques Ackerman (30) resisted for a while until he too fell victim to seamer Mothoa - the total then sinking to 97 for seven.

De Swardt (46) then counter-attacked for the Dolphins to save them complete embarrassment, before the Shaun von Berg (2/13) wrapped up the tail, the visitors dismissed in 42.5 overs.

The Knights opted against enforcing the follow on and Matthew Kleinveldt (14), together with Van Tonder (2) resumed batting, taking them to the close on 21 for none.

