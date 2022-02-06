Players to keep an eye on as the CSA T20 Challenge gets underway in Gqeberha

Cape Town — The CSA T20 Challenge is set to start on Monday in Gqberha. IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams previews the eight teams competing for honours, and points out the players to keep an eye on during the competition.

Lions Star Player: Bjorn Fortuin FILE - Lions bowler Bjorn Fortuin. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The left-arm spinner is an experienced T20 campaigner having spent the past couple of seasons with the Proteas T20 squad. He is a wily campaigner that thrives under the pressure of taking the new ball within the Powerplay overs. The conditions at St George's Park should assist him too.

X-factor: Sisanda Magala The burly seamer missed out on the last T20 World Cup through injury but having tasted ODI cricket this past summer he will be desperate to get on the plane to Australia later this year. Bowls a heavy ball and is renowned for delivering yorkers at the death to close out the game. Titans

Star Player: Tabraiz Shamsi FILE - Titans bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix The World's No 1 T20 bowler will be absolutely massive for the Sky Blues. Shamsi is in total control of his game at the moment and even when is not taking those big wicket hauls he will deliver his four overs for next to nothing. X-factor: Quinton de Kock

De Kock's Test retirement may be a blow to the Proteas, but its absolutely massive for the Titans' chances in the tournament. An absolute super star in this format of the game De Kock has the ability to win ga mes single handedly. If he does get going St George's Park will be too small. Rocks Star Player: Janneman Malan

FILE: Janneman Malan of Cape Cobras. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix The ICC Young Player of the Year has been a revelation the past year on the international circuit in white-ball cricket. He will feel though that he should be opening the batting in T20 cricket too and will look to prove that with his dashing strokeplay up front in Gqberha. X-factor: Ferisco Adams The "Ice Man" has a full bag of tricks that he hauls out at the death with his mixture of slower balls and cutters proving intoxicating. He is quite handy with the bat lower down the order too.

Warriors Star Player: Sinethemba Qeshile FILE - Sinethemba Qeshile of the Warriors attacks a delivery during the 2021/22 CSA Provincial T20 Cup cricket match against the Limpopo Impalas. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix It was only a few seasons ago that Qeshile was playing T20 cricket for the Proteas and he still remains the fulcrum around which the Warriors operate. A seriously talented young batter that enjoys taking the attack to the bowlers.

X-factor: Lesiba Ngoepe If there is one batter that only knows about playing at breakneck speed its Ngoepe. Regardless of the match situation the powerful left-hander will attack. With a solid first-class season behind him, he may just be ready to light up the competition. Western Province

Star Player: Wayne Parnell FILE - Western Province captain Wayne Parnell in action during the 2021/22 CSA Provincial T20 Cup quarter-final match against the Knights. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The WP skipper holds the key to his team's fortunes with both bat and ball. He showed already in the CSA T20 KO Cup upon returning from England that he is equally potent in both disciplines. X-factor: Richard Levi

Its going to be either hit and miss for the returning Levi. Province will be hoping its more hit because when Levi finds his mojo he will bludgeon any attack. Dolphins Star Player: David Miller

FILE - David Miller of the Dolphins. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) The most experienced T20 cricketer in the country will lead the Dolphins challenge after they fell short at the final hurdle last season. An explosive striker of the ball that will really look to entertain. X-factor: Ottniel Baartman The right-arm seamer made an immediate impact at the CSA T20 KO and will look to impose himself again with the new ball. Possesses real skils with the ability to move the ball both ways.

North West Dragons Star Player: Dwaine Pretorius FILE - Dwaine Pretorius in action for the Proteas. Photo: BackPagePix Having enjoyed a hugely successful T20 World Cup last year with the Proteas, Pretorius will look to impose himself on the tournament with both bat and ball.

X-factor: Delano Potgieter A dynamic middle-order batter Potgieter has the ability to hit a really long ball. After a couple of seasons learning his trade at the Lions, Potgieter will now want to show he is indeed the big fish in the small North West pond. Knights

Star Player: Jacques Snyman FILE - Jacques Snyman of the Northern Cape in action during the CSA Three Day Cup match against KZN Inland at the Diamond Oval Recently. Photo: Dave Alexander The central union will desperately miss Riley Rossouw who powered them to the CSA T20 Knockout title at the beginning of the season and the responsibility to get the Knights innings going now lies with Snyman. The hard hitting opener was good enough to debut for the Proteas last year and will be eager to get going again. X-factor: Migael Pretorius