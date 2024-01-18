Pretoria Capitals desperate for first win as Durban Super Giants loom large

Runners-up in season one of the SA20, the Pretoria Capitals, have had a tough start to the season having lost two in two to the same opposition as the Paarl Royals got the better of them in Paarl and Centurion last week. The second encounter between the two teams was a nail biter and was one game of cricket that both coaches in Shane Bond (Royals) and Graham Ford (Capitals) would be proud of having taken the game right to the wire.

The Royals walked away with a 10-run victory, with the Capitals almost completing a heist of note at SuperSport Park last Sunday. Ford emphasised that the management and the players are looking for their first victory of the competition, but are also aware that they are playing good cricket nonetheless.

Plenty positives “We sure are looking for our first win,” said Ford. “It was very disappointing on Sunday night, but then when I watched the game again and looked at the quality of cricket that we played I was positive and upbeat. And I’d like to think the group is positive having analysed and looked at the game.

“We played a hell of a game of cricket, unfortunately we just came up short. Often when you lose, because you have a loss against your name, you kind of think you’re playing bad cricket but I thought we played good cricket. “Of course we want to try and do a little bit better than that so that we can go home we smiles on our faces. I think the guys are pretty determined and there’s belief within the group that we are a good team.” he added. Most importantly, despite the loss on Sunday, the Capitals still put on a show for a packed crowd at Centurion.

Ford spoke of the importance of their home crowd coming in numbers to support and energise the players out in the field. “The thing that I’m really grateful for is that we did entertain them and as a group we quite often talk about we want to play a good brand of cricket and I think we did,” he said. “And probably when we were 4/2 chasing 210, there might have been an odd person thinking it’s time to go home but they got a lot of fun and entertainment. Likewise, they gave us a lot of support, encouragement and also energised our group.