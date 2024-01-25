Pretoria Capitals seal nervy win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in low-scoring clash

On a Centurion pitch where the bowlers dominated the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape produced a thriller in a Betway SA20 contest that was full of twists and turns. Having been put into bat the Capitals made just 125 before their bowling unit rose like a Phoenix out of the ashes to restrict the Sunrisers to 122/9 - which edged the home team over the line by three runs.

The victory was significant for so many reasons. The Sunrisers defeated the Capitals in last season’s inaugural final and also bowled them out for just 52 earlier this week. But most importantly, it has resurrected the Capitals’ Season 2 campaign, lifting Wayne Parnell’s team off the basement of the log for the first time this season. The match was in the balance until the very last ball with the Sunrisers requiring four runs for victory.

Despite being struck for a six off the fourth ball of the last over, Capitals seamer Daryn Dupavillion held his nerve to send down a full delivery that Sunrisers all-rounder Liam Dawson missed while attempting a ramp shot. Dawson had earlier given the Sunrisers’ hope after Parnell had reduced the Sunrisers to 102/9 with 10 balls remaining in the innings. The England all-rounder struck Parnell for two sixes on the grass bank - one of which was caught by spectator Aidan Evetts who became the fifth spectator to claim his share of the Betway SA20 Catch R2 Million competition.

Parnell (3/33) had earlier though precipitated the Sunrisers collapse when the visitors were cruising to the victory target at 72/4 in the 14th over. The skipper removed both Patrick Kruger and Marco Jansen within one over to haul his team off the canvas and back into the contest. He was followed by leg-spinner Adil Rashid (3/30) who produced the same bit of magic to send Tristan Stubbs (35) and Beyers Swanepoel back to the pavilion in another double wicket over.

The Sunrisers lost five wickets for just 30 runs in this period before Dawson’s late assault gave them hope again. The Capitals innings was an equally eventual affair with Jansen (3/27) and Dan Worrall (2/29) causing the damage along with three run outs.