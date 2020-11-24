Pretorius shines as Knights dominate Lions

JOHANNESBURG - Migael Pretorius continued his outstanding showing at the Bullring by following up his unbeaten half-century with four wickets to bowl the VKB Knights into a strong position after day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Imperial Lions in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The seamer, who has been in excellent form for his new Central Franchise team this season, claimed four for 40 in 15 overs to help dismiss the defending champions for 202 in response to 300, which he contributed a top score of 79 not out (104 balls, 11 fours) to.

Pretorius then manage to put his feet up and watch as Jonathan Vandiar (53 off 83 balls, 9 fours) and Raynard van Tonder (39) put on an unbroken 82 together to take the visitors to stumps at 111 for one – a lead of 209 at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

The unbeaten Knights have enjoyed a good comeback in the round three game following a poor start in which they had slumped to 121 for five on day one.

But Pretorius played a key role in carrying them out of trouble and was there when they resumed day two on 291 for nine. However, they lasted only four more overs before Sisanda Magala (6/60) claimed his sixth wicket by dismissing debutant Andrew Rasemene (0) to end the innings.