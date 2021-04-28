Proteas can bloom again ...

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa, finally and formally, removed the last remaining stumbling block to administrative reform, when the Members Council accepted a new Memorandum of Incorporation.

Months of petty wrangling will cease for now with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa understood to already be in the process of removing his invoking of Section 13 of the National Sports and Recreation Act, from this Friday's Government Gazette.

At a vote which needed to be completed by 11am on Wednesday, the Members Council, Cricket SA’s most highest decision-making body, comprising the 14 provincial presidents, chose to implement the new MoI, which opens the way for a restructuring of CSA’s administration allowing for the establishment of a new board of directors comprising a majority of independent officials, along with an independent director as its chair.

ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa Members Council and Interim Board finally reach an agreement

“We have now reached the stage where we can move to complete one of the outstanding issues of our mandate which is to hold the Annual General Meeting," said CSA’s Interim Board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou.

“I would like to thank the Members’ Council for ensuring that this resolution is passed. Cricket is now poised to move forward with a new governance structure. We look forward to taking the focus away from the boardroom and to the field of play especially ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.”

Wednesday morning’s vote came with CSA on the precipice facing the possibility of its recognition as the governing authority being removed by Mthethwa’s office, which would have led to the Proteas no longer being recognised as the representative team of the country. Nicolaou confirmed that Mthethwa’s office had been kept informed of developments.

ALSO READ: Interim Board says Cricket South Africa’s Members Council speaks with a forked tongue

That should all be halted. And the next steps will be taken to appoint a nominations committee, which will work to appoint a new board of directors.

@shockerhess

IOL Sport