Proteas trio beef up WP for big clash with the Lions

Cape Town — Proteas trio Zubayr Hamza, Wayne Parnell and Kyle Verreynne will all provide a significant boost to Western Province for their all-important CSA 4-Day Series encounter with the Highveld Lions starting at Newlands on Thursday. All three were part of the Proteas ODI squad that vanquished India 3-0, although neither of them played a single match and will be eager to get back out in the field.

WP's fourth Protea George Linde will, however, not be available as he is getting married this weekend. Parnell has also seemingly recovered from the tummy bug that prevented him being eligible for selection in the third ODI at Newlands last Sunday. Province will certainly need all the experience and skill against the table-topping Lions team. The hosts are still without a victory after five matches, but showed great improvement in recent weeks when they posted 501/6 in their last fixture against the Knights before rain curtailed their ambitions.

Top-order batter David Bedingham is certainly in-form and will be looking to test his ability against the best attack in the competition. Tony de Zorzi will also to be keen to continue his momentum along with all-rounder Kyle Simmonds, who struck also stuck a century last week in Bloemfontein. Full Six Gun Grill WP Squad for Newlands: Zubayr Hamza (captain), Aviwe Mgijima, Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne (w/k), Mihlali Mpongwana, Tony de Zorzi, Tshepo Moreki, Wayne Parnell, Yaseen Vallie.