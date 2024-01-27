Independent Online
Saturday, January 27, 2024

Rain wins the day as Highveld derby between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals abandoned

Rain interrupts play during the SA Betway T20 match between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings held at Supersport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Rain interrupts play during the SA Betway T20 match between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings held at Supersport Park in Centurion on Saturday. Photo: Dom Barnardt/Sportzpics

Published 1h ago

The second Highveld Derby of Betway SA20 Season 2 between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings has been abandoned after only 4.4 overs of play were possible at Centurion.

The Capitals faithful had come out in their numbers to support their team against their near neighbours but with no further play possible at all, the no result means both teams claim two log points today.

As a result, both teams missed an opportunity to close the gap on the front runners as they chase a place in the playoffs.

Joburg Super Kings remain rooted to the foot of the table with one win from their seven games, while Pretoria Capitals occupy the final playoff spot with 10 points from their two wins.

Durban’s Super Giants top the table with 23 points, followed by Paarl Royals on 22 in second, and reigning champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in third place.

In the day’s other game, MI Cape Town’s bid to close the gap on the front runners on the SA20 table suffered a further blow at St George’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Cape side suffered a four-run defeat in a thriller with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to remain rooted in fourth place with nine points after seven matches.

