Raynard van Tonder hits ton on dominant day in Bloem

BLOEMFONTEIN – Raynard van Tonder continued his strong start to the 2020/21 4-Day Domestic Series season with a fourth career century that helped the Knights dominate the opening day of their clash against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The young right-hander amassed an unbeaten 180 (226 balls, 23 fours, 2 sixes) at the Mangaung Oval where the hosts went to stumps on 327 for six after winning the toss and batting.

Van Tonder was man alone, though, as the next best contribution came via Matthew Kleinveldt’s 28.

However, last season’s top-scorer demonstrated why he is one of South Africa’s brightest talents with another superb display for his team.

Kleinveldt and fellow opener Grant Mokoena (26) put on 46 for the opening wicket, before the former was dismissed by Malusi Siboto (1/51).