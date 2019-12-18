Cricket South Africa is once again embarking on a review of its domestic playing structure even as it has two reports on the same topic gathering dust somewhere.
The organisation, somewhat sneakily, announced on Monday night that Dave Richardson will form a steering committee “to make recommendations on the future structure of South African domestic cricket.”
The announcement came in a brief statement released towards the latter stages of the Mzansi Super League final and just hours after a joint meeting of Cricket SA’s Members Council and the remaining Board of Directors had wrapped up in Paarl.
Richardson, a former international player who went onto become the chief executive of the ICC, was recently roped in as a consultant by CSA to help manage the fall out from the administrative meltdown the company has suffered that has included the resignation of four Board members and the suspension of seven members of staff, including chief executive Thabang Moroe.
Central to many of Cricket SA’s problems has been a fallout with the country’s players, represented by their union, the SA Cricketers Association. SACA dragged Cricket SA to court over proposed changes to the sport’s domestic structure announced in April with CSA wanting to revert from the current structure of six franchises to a 12 team provincial structure next season. SACA stated that they were not consulted as is required under a Memorandum of Understanding between it and CSA. In an attempt to manage the continuing fallout from that decision, CSA decided to put Richardson in charge of the steering committee that will include, interim Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, Chief Financial Office, Pholetsi Moseki and a representative of SACA. Except on Tuesday morning, SACA said it would not participate on the committee until the existing decision to restructure is withdrawn.