Rocks' WP old boys come back to haunt Province in T20 semi-final

Cape Town — The Rocks cruised into the CSA T20 Challenge final with a crushing victory over neighbours Western Province at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The Rocks will meet the Titans, who had earlier despatched the Dolphins with similar ease in the first semi-final.

It was sweet revenge for the Rocks after they had lost the tournament opener to Province a fortnight ago. It was even sweeter for the two Malan brothers — Pieter and Janneman — after they had swapped the leafy suburbs of Newlands for the winelands of the Boland at the of last season. With their dual transfer also causing a bit of a ruckus between the two Western Cape unions, they would have particularly enjoyed their 100-run opening partnership to set the Rocks on the path to victory. It ensured that the Rocks could even absorb a mini-collapse after losing Pieter (57), Janneman (39) and Michael Copeland (0) within seven balls of each other to still cruise home by seven wickets.

Province, though, will look back at a campaign where they played their best cricket at the beginning stages of the tournament only to fade away when the business end approached. A five-game unbeaten run was followed by three consecutive defeats with their senior players in particular going missing at crucial junctures. The Rocks, though, can look forward to their final against the Titans with their key players in prime form. Pieter Malan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 297 runs, while seamer Ziyaad Abrahams has been sensational since coming into the side midway through the tournament with his 4/34 against Province propelling him to the summit of the wickets table too.