Russell Domingo appointed Lions head coach after stint with Bangladesh

Set to commence from 1 July 2023, determined Domingo is ready for the hunt ahead: The retention of trophies; the unearthing of talent; the new titles; new records and the Union’s vision of making better people inside and outside of the boundary ropes.

Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright is thrilled to onboard the experienced, former National and International coach saying that it’s the cricket Union that is honoured to have Russel join the family; “We are immensely proud to have Russell on board: He is a man that will wholeheartedly embrace and drive our ‘Lions Way’ in all that we do – he will drive our vision; he will embrace our culture and undoubtedly ensure the Lion roars louder and prouder. In conversations with him he is equally motivated to get involved with our powerful pipeline and add value to the feeder system of the professional side. He is calm, knowledgeable and holds the game and those that play it close to his heart. I look forward to many successful seasons ahead with Russel leading the Pride.”

Domingo began his national coaching career with the SA u19 team in 2004. The following year, he was head coach of the Warriors franchise, and lead the side to victory in the domestic one-day and Twenty20 competitions during the 2009–10 season as well as coaching the team at the 2010 and 2011 editions of the Champions League Twenty20, with the franchise losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the final of the former.

In December 2012, he was named South Africa's Twenty20 International coach and in May 2013 was named Proteas head coach for all formats, a position he held until August 2017. In 2019, Domingo moved on to coach Bangladesh for a further three seasons, and more recently added Netherlands to his head coach resume, returning home now to South Africa to tackle the domestic landscape.