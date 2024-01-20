Ryan Rickelton leads MI Cape Town to thumping win over Paarl Royals in SA20

Rickelton and Van der Dussen have dominated the Power Play thus far this season, which includes a record 200-run opening stand, and continued their imperious form against the Royals. The pair began the successful run-chase with an 80-run partnership that stemmed any momentum the Royals had gained from posting 172/8.

Damage already done Van der Dussen was the first to depart for 41 off 28 balls, but not before he had taken a chunk out of the total with his opening partner. Rickelton is, however, making a genuine cause to be part of the conversation when the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean is selected later this year.

The 27-year-old added another sparkling 94 not out off just 52 balls (7x4, 6x6) to push his season’s tally to a tournament high of 337 runs at an average of 112.33. Van der Dussen is second on the charts with 210 runs at an average of 52.50. The Royals managed to snare Dewald Brevis cheaply, but Rickelton and Connor Esterhuizen (17 not out) ensured there would be no more mishaps as the home team cruised to the victory total in 16.5 overs.

The visitors had started well in their own innings with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler screaming out the starting blocks. Roy, in particular, looked to be rediscovering his touch with three successive sixes off MI Cape Town spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Unfortunately for the Roy and Royals, he was caught by Van der Dussen off Rabada just when he began hitting his stride for 38 off 14 balls (1x4, 5x6).

Buttler attempted to maintain the momentum with 46 off 31 balls, but he fell to the left-arm spin of George Linde. The chief destroyer for MI Cape Town was leg-spinner Thomas Kaber who ripped through the Royals with 3/20, which included the big wicket of visiting captain David Miller (20). MICT now move up to the third on the table on nine points, while Royals remain in second place with 13 points.