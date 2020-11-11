Shamsi’s five-for rocks Warriors

PORT ELIZABETH - Tabraiz Shamsi claimed a 21st career five-for to drive the Titans towards victory on the third evening of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. The Proteas spinner snared five for 19 in 12 outstanding overs to move the game along at a rapid pace at a stage when the hosts looked to be building towards at least a draw at St George’s Park. In the end, Shamsi’s excellence reduced the home side to a precarious 97 for six at stumps, a lead of just 35 and with Sinethemba Qeshile (20 not out) the only recognised batsman standing. Earlier on, the Centurion-based visitors nearly doubled their overnight score moving from 151 for three to 293 all out. This was thanks in the main to Sibonelo Makhanya as he came good for his new franchise for the first time by recording an 11th career half century.

The former Dolphins batsman hit 58 (129 balls, 6 fours), with support coming via tailenders Shamsi, who plundered 36 off 54 balls and Junior Dala’s 20.

Heinrich Klaasen, who was unbeaten on 50 overnight, added 18 more to his total to finish with 68 (106 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes).

Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers with three for 54, while Glenton Stuurman collected three for 88.

Although the Titans had an innings lead of 62, their hosts only lost two wickets by the time they levelled the scores with Matthew Breetzke (22) and Gihahn Cloete (6) the men to go – Dala (1/26) and Shamsi striking at that stage.

But they imploded from there in the face of Shamsi’s spin, losing four wickets for 34 to give the Titans the upper hand heading into the decisive final day.

