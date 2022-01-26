Shaun von Berg hopes to propel young Rocks side to their first victory of the season

Cape Town — Shaun von Berg hopes his personal performance with bat and ball can propel the GbetsRocks to victory over the North West Dragons in their Cricket South Africa 4-Day match at Boland Park, starting on Thursday. Although Von Berg is disappointed his side could not beat the Gbets Warriors in their last game despite his excellent all-around performance, he is optimistic his side can beat the Dragons.

Von Berg took six wickets during the first innings and followed this up with 49 and 38 runs in the first and second innings respectively with the bat. With his side without a victory in the competition after five games, Von Berg is not concerned. “We are a young developing side who is searching for the right combination. I’m absolutely convinced that after winning our first game - and this could be against the Dragons, we will become much better," he said.

“We are indeed disappointed that we could not get away with a win over the Warriors but there were lots of positives in our game. “We have made a few changes for the game against the Dragons to which I’m looking forward to. Especially sharing the field with Heino Kuhn. Both of us played for many years together for the Titans. So, it would be nice to share the field with him and a few others over the next few days." Newly-crowned ICC Emerging Men's Player of the Year for 2021 Janneman Malan has also been included in the Rocks' squad.

Coach Adrian Birrel will however name his team just before the start on Thursday morning. The full Rocks squad is: Pieter Malan (captain), Janneman Malan, Cebo Tshiki, Clyde Fortuin, Stiaan van Zyl, Zakhele Qwabe, Hlomla Hanabe, Shaun Von Berg, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Imraan Manack, Kyle Abbott.