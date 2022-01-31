SportCricketDomestic
FILE - Simon Harmer got match-haul of 8/103 this past weekend for the Titans. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Simon Harmer and Ryan Rickleton warm-up for Proteas tour to New Zealand with star performances

By Zaahier Adams Time of article published 2h ago

Cape Town - In all likelihood the pitch conditions for the Proteas' two-Test series against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval will favour the seam bowlers, but in the unlikely event of a spinning track being unveiled Simon Harmer is making a genuine play to be included in the tourists' starting line-up as the second spinnner.

Harmer celebrated his recall to the Proteas Test squad after a six-year spell in the international wilderness with a match-haul of 8/103 this past weekend to spearhead the Titans to an innings and 153-run victory over the Knights at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein.

After the Titans' posted a mammoth 515/9 declared, courtesy of Sibonelo Makhanya's (111) maiden first-class century for the Sky Blues, Harmer went about his business and was particularly impressive in the Knights' follow-on innings when he claimed 4/33 to skittle the hosts for just 165 after they only managed 197 the first time.

The spinners were equally rampant at Boland Park where the Rocks' left-armer Siya Mahima’s nine-wicket haul propelled the home team to their first win in Cricket South Africa 4-Day series when when they beat the North West Dragons by an innings and 20 runs.

Mahima set up the victory with 6/54 in North West's paltry first innings total of 170 in response to the Rocks' 485/7 declared. Former Proteas batter Stiaan van Zyl top-scored for the Rocks with 127, while Janneman Malan fell agonizingly short of his century to be dismissed for 99.

North West fared much better in their follow-on by reaching 295, but Mahima claimed a further 3/92 with fellow leg-spinner Shaun von Berg doing the damage now with figures of 4/109 while off-spinner Imran Manack also chipped in with 2/44.

Meanwhile at Kingsmead in Durban, the Dolphins and Warriors clash finished in a draw with the visitors second innings closing on 137/4. Robin Peterson's team had compiled 386 all out on their first innings in response to the Dolphins' 451 with Proteas Test hopeful Sarel Erwee compiling 93.

Another Proteas tourist to New Zealand Ryan Rickelton played an innings of great maturity to ensure the Lions managed to hang on for a draw in a thrilling encounter at Newlands against Western Province.

Rickelton struck an undefeated 102 - which followed up his first innings 90 - that kept WP still searching for their first win of the season.

Province posted 315 all and 337/3 in the second innings, highlighted by Jonathan Bird's 152, to set the Lions 365 for victory.

Saliegh Nackerdien's team were closing on victory when they reduced the Lions to 183/6, but Rickelton kept WP at bay as the visitors finished on 244/7.

Cricket

