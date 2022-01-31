Simon Harmer and Ryan Rickleton warm-up for Proteas tour to New Zealand with star performances

Cape Town - In all likelihood the pitch conditions for the Proteas' two-Test series against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval will favour the seam bowlers, but in the unlikely event of a spinning track being unveiled Simon Harmer is making a genuine play to be included in the tourists' starting line-up as the second spinnner. Harmer celebrated his recall to the Proteas Test squad after a six-year spell in the international wilderness with a match-haul of 8/103 this past weekend to spearhead the Titans to an innings and 153-run victory over the Knights at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein.

After the Titans' posted a mammoth 515/9 declared, courtesy of Sibonelo Makhanya's (111) maiden first-class century for the Sky Blues, Harmer went about his business and was particularly impressive in the Knights' follow-on innings when he claimed 4/33 to skittle the hosts for just 165 after they only managed 197 the first time. The spinners were equally rampant at Boland Park where the Rocks' left-armer Siya Mahima’s nine-wicket haul propelled the home team to their first win in Cricket South Africa 4-Day series when when they beat the North West Dragons by an innings and 20 runs. Mahima set up the victory with 6/54 in North West's paltry first innings total of 170 in response to the Rocks' 485/7 declared. Former Proteas batter Stiaan van Zyl top-scored for the Rocks with 127, while Janneman Malan fell agonizingly short of his century to be dismissed for 99.

North West fared much better in their follow-on by reaching 295, but Mahima claimed a further 3/92 with fellow leg-spinner Shaun von Berg doing the damage now with figures of 4/109 while off-spinner Imran Manack also chipped in with 2/44. Meanwhile at Kingsmead in Durban, the Dolphins and Warriors clash finished in a draw with the visitors second innings closing on 137/4. Robin Peterson's team had compiled 386 all out on their first innings in response to the Dolphins' 451 with Proteas Test hopeful Sarel Erwee compiling 93. ALSO READ: Proteas selectors had to reward Simon Harmer’s form and wicket-taking ability

Another Proteas tourist to New Zealand Ryan Rickelton played an innings of great maturity to ensure the Lions managed to hang on for a draw in a thrilling encounter at Newlands against Western Province. Rickelton struck an undefeated 102 - which followed up his first innings 90 - that kept WP still searching for their first win of the season. Province posted 315 all and 337/3 in the second innings, highlighted by Jonathan Bird's 152, to set the Lions 365 for victory.