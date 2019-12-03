Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith may yet become the director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, despite having withdrawn his application for the position recently. Photo: BackpagePix

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith may yet become the director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, despite having withdrawn his application for the position recently. Smith responded yesterday to a Sunday Times report stating that he was “set to be named Cricket SA’s new director of cricket in the coming weeks”, and that he would sign a four-year contract that would take him through to the 2023 World Cup in India.

While the 38-year-old former left-handed opener - who scored 9 265 runs in 117 Tests - said that he had not been appointed to the post, he had reopened dialogue with CSA.

“Contrary to media reports I have not been appointed director of cricket by CSA. As previously advised I withdrew my application for the role. I am, however, in ongoing discussions with CSA, but I still have real concerns, which I have reiterated to them,” Smith said on Twitter yesterday.

On November 14, Smith announced that he had withdrawn his interest in the director of cricket role, adding that during a “long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes”.