Dale Steyn is looking forward playing in the MSLT20. Photo: BackpagePix

After travelling the international circuit for the past 15 years, Dale Steyn has seen it all. But even so, the 36-year-old fast bowler cannot hide his excitement ahead of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League.

Steyn was retained by last season’s runners-up Cape Town Blitz and will join a potentially explosive fast bowling unit at Newlands after Pakistan tearaway Wahab Riaz was recruited during the draft.

The two superstars will be joined by last season’s breakthrough fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, who also made his Proteas debut on the recent tour of India. “I have played against Wahab a few times and have never played in the same team as him, he is a fantastic player. I love left-arm seamers, I love fast bowlers, they get me excited,” Steyn said yesterday.

“Anna (Anrich Nortje) bowled very rapidly last year and I think it set the tone for how I wanted to play the tournament because you want to outdo your teammate in some sense. If you have all these quicks in one team, can you imagine that the one guy is trying to bowl 140, the next is trying to bowl 145, the other guy is trying to bowl 150 - it’s a good thing for the team.”