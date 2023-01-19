Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Paarl Royals to record three wins in a row in SA20, up to second

Paarl — The Betway SA20 really is the gift that keeps on giving. Last night at Boland Park it seemed for long stages that the excitement that engulfed the tournament during the first week had fizzled out.

The Paarl Royals had been restricted to just 122/7 and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape were seemingly chasing down the total with ease. But then out of virtually nowhere the Paarl Royals lifted themselves off the canvas and ensured there would be another tense climax. Bjorn Fortuin (3/20) was the catalyst for the chaos that ensued with three wickets in the 12th over.

The Proteas left-arm spinner first clean bowled Aiden Markram (20) before removing Jordan Hermann (43) and Jordan Cox (0) with successive deliveries. Fortuin almost went one better when Boland Park erupted the next delivery after umpire Abdoellah Steenkamp raised his finger when Marco Jansen was trapped LBW. But unfortunately for Fortuin and the Royals faithful the hat trick was overturned by television umpire Adrian Holdstock when Jansen called for the initial decision to be reviewed.

Fortuin, though, was now full of confidence and delivered a maiden in his next over to finish with 3/20 to set up a tense finale. Unfortunately for the Royals, their 122/7 was not going to be enough on the night as hard as they might have tried with Tristan Stubbs and Jansen completing the job to power the Sunrisers to a five-wicket victory. It was the Eastern Cape side's third consecutive victory as they jump into second place on the Betway SA20 log.

The Sunrisers had earlier showed the Royals they can too attack with spin as their trio of Markram (2/21), Roelof van der Merwe (2/21) and Brydon Carse (2/29) had the Royals batters tied up in knots. The Royals were never able to break the shackles from the moment star Jos Buttler was removed early by Sisanda Magala. Only Wihan Lubbe played with any fluency for his 28 off 21 balls, while Corbin Bosch (20) tried to keep it together in the middle period.

It was ultimately not enough as the Sunrisers continue their change in fortunes heading into a home stretch. SCORECARD Paarl Royals: 127/7 (Wihan Lubbe 28, Corbin Bosch 20, Aiden Markram 2/21, Roelof van der Merwe 2/21)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 131/5 (Jordan Hermann 43, Aiden Markram 23, Bjorn Fortuin 3/20, Lungi Ngidi 2/31) Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by five wickets @ZaahierAdams