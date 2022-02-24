Tabraiz Shamsi backs Titans to do the business against the Dolphins in CSA T20 Challenge semi

Cape Town – Tabraiz Shamsi is banking on the Titans' experience to get them through their CSA T20 Challenge semi-final against the Dolphins at St George's Park on Friday. The Proteas wrist-spinner has been involved in plenty of high-pressure international matches, but he also believes the fact that the Titans have been the most successful franchise in the country for a number of years will give the Sky Blues the edge.

"The guys in our dressing room have played a lot of playoff matches and that is an advantage," Shamsi said. "It's knowing that you have been here before that often keeps you calm in these matches."

Shamsi is, of course, the No 1 T20 bowler in the world due to his star-studded performances for the Proteas in the shortest format over the last couple of years. He has, though, not been as prolific in Gqeberha thus far despite the conditions at St George's Park being tailor made for the spinners. The 32-year-old is not too bothered with his form - he has seven wickets at an average of 30.28 - and claims this is actually a blessing in disguise as it shows the Titans are not solely reliant on their T20 superstar. "I am obviously out there giving my best for the team and trying to win games for the Titans, but its not like if I - or any other one individual - doesn't perform then we don't win the game," he said.

"Throughout the competition it hasn't been one or two guys performing alone. We're not a team that rely on one guy to score the runs and to take the wickets. That's the nice thing. Over the years we have seen that the teams who win competitions are not dependent on individuals as they may have an off day at a crucial time." An absolute blinder by @DolphinsCricket seamer Eathan Bosch to grab the wicket of Richard Levi



For all the experience within the Titans ranks, they do boast one of the youngest and most exciting players in South African cricket in Dewald Brevis. The semi-final will be the biggest game of the 18-year-old's career, but Shamsi says the Titans won't be burdening the Affies prodigy with any extra pressure. "We have just told him to go and play and use the skills he has," Shamsi said. "He is fresh out of school and senior cricket is all new to him. "He is very polite guy. He asks good questions. I think its a good thing that he is at a franchise like the Titans because he can just go about his business in a normal way despite all the hype around him."