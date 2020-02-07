Thando cut from same cloth as Makhaya









Thando Ntini is a hard worker according to his coach Ashwell Prince. Photo: BackpagePix Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini’s high energy levels were legendary. Ntini would charge in for hours without taking a break. Sometimes the “Mdingi Express” even ran back to his mark between balls. It seems Makahya’s son, Thando, the new Cape Cobras seamer is cut from the same cloth. Thando delivered an exceptional spell in the searing Oudtshoorn heat last Sunday on his Cobras debut to claim four wickets. “It is really exciting for him to be able to make his debut, and having his father there on commentary,” Cobras coach Ashwell Prince said of Thando. “Apart from Pieter Malan’s 100 with the batting, in terms of the bowling front, he basically put in a Man-of-the-Match performance and I’m really happy for him.”

“A lot of credit must go to him because he works hard and he has something that he definitely has taken from his father, which is his work ethic, he has a great work ethic.”

Thando and Malan, who struck a century, were the catalysts for the Cobras’ opening up their One-Day Cup campaign with a solid victory over the Warriors.

It should provide Prince’s team with plenty of confidence heading into their crucial clash against the Highveld Lions at Boland Park today.

“We are really, really happy about our performance on Sunday; we didn’t think it was an easy pitch to bat on, especially in the morning they also bowled really well in the morning,” Prince said.

“I am really happy about the way the batsmen went about their business, absorbing the pressure from them earlier on, and then later on we had a nice flourish with George (Linde) coming in and smacking a quick-fire 32.

“Obviously before that Pieter Malan laying the foundation along with Jason Smith, some really good batting we followed it up with some really good bowling and fielding.”

Meanwhile, the Titans are hoping for a more clinical display from his team when they face the Dolphins at Centurion today.

The defending champions suffered a 73-run loss to their rivals, the Lions, in their trans-Jukskei derby opener a week ago, making it a negative start to their campaign.

Equally, the Dolphins and Warriors will be hoping to get off the mark after they both suffered defeats in their opening games.

