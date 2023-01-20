Tickets for SA20 final at the Wanderers sold out — organisers

Cape Town — The SA20 final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg will be played in front of a full house. The competition’s organisers announced on Friday that the final was sold out, and tickets for the semi-final were selling fast.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The first half of the Betway SA20 has been a massive success so far. It has been amazing to see the fans filling up the stadiums,” competition commissioner and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith said in a statement on Friday. “It’s exciting for us to sell out the final so early on in the competition. However, there is still a long road to go until February 11,” said Smith. “There is very little that separates the teams on the log at this stage. We hope the fans will continue to come out in their numbers to support their teams until the final.

“We have seen some fantastic cricket and exciting finishes; spectators will be in for a treat in the remaining matches,” Smith concluded. At the halfway stage, all sides are still in with a chance of going all the way. Pretoria Capitals have been the most impressive side so far, with four wins from their five games, and at the time of publishing, were well placed to complete a resounding win over Durban’s Super Giants.

Story continues below Advertisement