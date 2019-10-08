Shaun von Berg marked an impressive debut for the VKB Knights by grabbing four wickets to help them seize the advantage after two days of their season-opening 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Kimberley on Tuesday.
The leg-spinner claimed four for 78 and shared seven wickets with Mbulelo Budaza (3/28) to help the hosts secure a 103-run first
innings advantage, before that was extended to 134 after they closed on 31 for one at the Diamond Oval.
It was also a memorable day for Jon-Jon Smuts after he completed just a second career five-for, although his team – bar Sinethemba Qeshile (73 off 111 balls, 10 fours) – then underperformed with the bat and handed the halfway control to the Knights.
The Warriors had started day two nicely by claiming the final three wickets of the home side for just seven runs in 3.4 overs.