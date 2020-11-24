Warriors enjoy a fruitdal day at Centurion

JOHANNESBURG - Yaseen Vallie, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke and Lesib Ngoepe all recorded half-centuries as the Warriors finally got their season going with the bat with a strong display against the Momentum Multiply Titans on day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Centurion on Tuesday.

The men from the Eastern Cape have been beset by problems so far this term, but they showed no signs of those issues by posting a strong 319 for six at SuperSport Park where they had earlier claimed the final four home wickets for 48.

That helped them bowl out the Titans for 320 and the solid reply, led by their quartet, ensured they were only trailing by one run at the halfway stage of the game.

Captain Vallie lead the way by top-scoring with 80 (126 balls, 12 fours), with Breetzke (53 off 57 balls, 12 fours), Ngoepe (52 off 82 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and the unbeaten Qeshile (67 off 119 balls, 6 fours) following in his footsteps.

The day had started with the hosts still in a strong position - Aiden Markram was not out on 149 and hoping to build on the 272 for six from day one.