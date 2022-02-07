Warriors hold their nerve to seal thrilling eight-run win over the Titans

Cape Town — The Warriors opened their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a thrilling eight-run victory over the Titans at St George's Park on Monday afternoon. Young left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuuren held his nerve to close out the game with the Titans requiring 18 runs off the final over. Despite being struck for a boundary off the first ball by the impressive Donovan Ferreira (60 not out off 40 balls), Van Vuuren stuck to his disciplines by closing out the game for the hosts.

Although Van Vuuren prouced the finishing touches, the victory was set up by Wihan Lubbe all-round masterclass. Lubbe struck a 46-ball 56 (3x4, 2x6) to ignite the home team's innings before delivering a golden spell of off-spin bowling. He certainly had the Midas touch as he delivered the big wicket of Quinton de Kock (0) with just the second ball of the innings when the Proteas superstar held out to deep mid-wicket. ALSO READ: Richard Levi bludgeons WP Blitz to victory over Paarl Rocks in CSA T20 Challenge opener He also made another telling breakthrough when he removed De Kock's opening partner Gihahn Cloete (23 off 20 balls) just when he seemed set.

Pace off the ball certainly did the trick for the Warriors with their knowledge of the home conditions shining through. Jon-Jon Smuts' only conceded 12 runs in his four overs and he picked up a wicket with his left-arm spin, while Tsepo Ndwandwa also leaked just 24 runs. Earlier, the Warriors innings endured violent momentum shifts as they eventually posted 163/8. They would have felt at the turnover that it was 20 runs shy, particularly after racing to a record 64 without loss in the opening six Powerplay overs. Matthew Breetzke (36) and Lubbe were integral to this positive start, but the innings hit a hand brake when the promising Breetzke was dismissed.

Even though Lubbe took the innings deep , the Titans had managed to halt the runaway train through the experienced Aaron Phangiso. The former Proteas spinner responded well to the challenge of conceding 16 runs in his first over with only a further eight runs coming off his remaining three overs. However, the Warriors found a second wind in the form of young Tristan Stubbs. The 21-year-old absorbed the early pressure before launching an audacious counter-attack, targeting World No 2 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. Undeterred by Shamsi’s reputation, Stubbs swept powerfully to take a consecutive six and four off the left-arm wrist spinner, which earned him a few choice words in his ear towards the end of the over but that not did not deter him from striking a 27-ball 51.