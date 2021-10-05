Warriors outgun inexperienced Impalas in T20 Knock Out match

Johannesburg – The Warriors took advantage of some powder puff bowling from an outgunned Impalas side to register a comfortable win in a Pool D clash in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock Out competition on Tuesday. This tournament brings together the 15 provinces and next week the SA under-19 team in a sort of introductory exercise for the new domestic structure. And while Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal Inland and even the Northern Cape – despite suffering three defeats – offered a good account of themselves as Division Two teams coming up against the wealthier provinces, the Impalas have shown that they have an enormous amount of ground to make up.

They were totally out-played on the first day by the Eastern Cape Iinyathi, who they will face in Division Two throughout the season, and on Tuesday, against the Division One Warriors, the gap was even wider. A total in excess of 200 looked on the cards for the Warriors by the fifth over of the match as their openers, Matthew Breetzke and Wihan Lubbe brought up a 50-run partnership. They would more than double that, in a first wicket stand that eventually reached 129, the runs coming at a rate of 13 an over. To describe the Impalas bowling as inconsistent would be kind; there was no discernible plan, and when chances were created the fielders couldn’t take them.

Breetzke, finding the bowling he was facing much easier than was the case on Monday when he made a classy half-century against the Rocks, helped himself to another half century and was eventually dismissed in the 11th over for 59, that came off 33 balls in which he struck 11 fours. Lubbe was even more aggressive, hitting half a dozen sixes, along with three fours in his innings of 65 that also lasted just 33 balls. Jon-Jon Smuts blasted 52 off 26 balls, with four fours and four sixes to help the Warriors register the third highest T20 total made on South African soil. The Impalas used eight bowlers, with their economy rates ranging from Malcom Nofal’s 8.50, to Thamsanqa Rapelego’s 21 an over.

Nofal made 38 off 23 balls in the Impalas’ replay, but they were never near the required rate. Young leg-spinner Kyle Jacobs – who dropped two catches, while trying to show-off – claimed 2/14, Smuts picked up two wickets as well and Tristan Stubbs, who missed out on the party with bat after making a first ball duck, picked up 1/23 with his part-time off-spin. SCORECARD

Gbets Warriors 243/6 (Wihan Lubbe 65, Matthew Breetzke 59, Malcolm Nofal 2/34, Juandre Scheepers 2/40) Limpopo Impalas 123/9 (Malcolm Nofal 38, Ntokozo Mahlaba 19, Kyle Jacobs 2/14, JJ Smuts 2/24) Warriors won by 120 runs