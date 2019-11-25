JOHANNESBURG – Still winless after six games in the Mzansi Super League, defending champions Jozi Stars coach Donovan Miller has admitted his side has let their small fanbase down.
“As Jozi Stars we do acknowledge that we have disappointed our valued fans, however, having said that we’ve come up against superb competition which is exactly what this tournament is all about,” said Miller.
“We look forward to bouncing back in our remaining four games.”
Not the result we were hoping for but a big thank you to the supporters who created a lovely atmosphere at the @BullringZA #Azishe #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/0FTAhVnEQy— Jozi Stars (@msljozistars) November 25, 2019