We have disappointed our fans, says Jozi Stars coach









Donovan Miller says he knows the Jozi Stars have disappointed their fans with their poor results. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Still winless after six games in the Mzansi Super League, defending champions Jozi Stars coach Donovan Miller has admitted his side has let their small fanbase down. “As Jozi Stars we do acknowledge that we have disappointed our valued fans, however, having said that we’ve come up against superb competition which is exactly what this tournament is all about,” said Miller. “We look forward to bouncing back in our remaining four games.” Not the result we were hoping for but a big thank you to the supporters who created a lovely atmosphere at the @BullringZA #Azishe #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/0FTAhVnEQy — Jozi Stars (@msljozistars) November 25, 2019

Miller said his charges will be analysing their performances ahead of their next fixture against the Paarl Rocks at the Wanderers on Sunday.

“We’re doing this with the aim of finding corrective measures for our remaining games. We will look at both our on and off-field approach with a special focus on our batting, bowling, fielding and our strategic approach.”

Stars captain Temba Bavuma intimated his side would be playing for pride.

“We may be out of contention to retain the trophy but remain committed to putting our best foot forward for the remainder of the tournament,” said Bavuma.

African News Agency (ANA)