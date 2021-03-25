Weather interrupts start of four-day final between Dolphins and Titans

JOHANNESBURG – Having hosted a week and a half long T20 Challenge, largely devoid of interference from the weather, Durban returned to form on Thursday, as just 10 overs were possible on the opening day of the Four-Day series final because of bad light and rain.

The Dolphins, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, finished the day on 31/1, with opener Sarel Erwee on 21 and Keegan Petersen on one. The only wicket to fall was that of Senuran Muthusamy, who was trapped lbw for 7 by Okuhle Cele.

The start to the match had been delayed by bad light and later rain and proceedings only got underway at 2pm. Then bizarrely just eight overs took place because the tea interval had to be observed and then just two more overs were possible after the break – one of them bowled by the Titans’ debutant spinner Kyle Simmonds, because of the light – before the players left the field for the final time.

Play is scheduled to resume at 9am on Friday, although rain is being forecast for that time. While the clouds aren’t expected to lift, no rain is anticipated from late morning, which will hopefully allow some play to take place.