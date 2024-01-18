A gutsy run chase wasn’t enough as Durban’s Super Giants fell to a 17 run defeat to the Pretoria Capitals at Centurion on Thursday in the Betway SA20. Bowling first, DSG were put under pressure by the English duo of Phil Salt and Will Jacks as the Capitals openers put on 75 for the first wicket.

The first wicket saw Salt caught by Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Reece Topley for 23 in the fifth over. Keshav Maharaj had the second wicket soon after, as Theunis de Bruyn was caught by Junior Dala for two as DSG tried to stem the tide. The Capitals continued their onslaught, but Keemo Paul picked up the wicket of Rilee Rossouw for eleven with the total on 113 for three in the tenth over of the innings.

Jacks went a hundred but was eventually caught by Maharaj off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius for 101 off 42 deliveries. Four wickets down on 151 in the thirteenth over the hosts would have hoped for well over 200. 44 runs later James Neesham was dismissed for four by newcomer Marcus Stoinis.

DSG then put the squeeze on picking up five wickets for just seven runs with Dala picking up two wickets, Topley two and Stoinis one. Ultimately the Capitals ended on 204/9 and DSG would have been happy with how they finished the bowling innings. In reply, Matthew Breetzke took control at the top of the order lashing 33 off 24 balls before he was caught in the deep.

Kyle Mayers added a run a ball eleven and the West Indian fell with the score on 58 in the eighth over of the chase. The big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen fell for one at the end of the eighth over and DSG were 62 for three. Quinton de Kock and Jon-Jon Smuts then attempted to get the chase on track and the pair added 27 for the fourth wicket before the former was caught on the boundary for 25.

After twelve overs DSG were 94 for four needing 111 of 48 deliveries.

Following the strategy break DSG lost the wicket of Keemo Paul for a well-played 18 from 12 balls as the visitors moved to 141 for six in the seventeenth over. Pretorius joined Smuts and hit his first four balls for four to keep the Super Giants in the contest with three overs to go. Off the first ball of the eighteenth over Smuts was trapped in front for 27 off 22 balls by Hardus Viljoen.

DSG went into the final two overs needing 38 to win with three wickets in hand with Pretorius and Maharaj at the crease. Maharaj took fifteen off the penultimate over with two fours and a six leaving the Super Giants needing 23 off the final over. Ultimately it was too much to get for DSG and Maharaj finished with 25 off twelve balls and Pretorius 19 not out.