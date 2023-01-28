WP Cricket pays tribute after pioneer of non-racial sport ‘Lefty’ Adams dies aged 84

Described as “a highly respected stalwart in the fight for non-racial sport in our country” by former Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes, Adams died on Friday at the age of 84.

According to WPCA president Ashraf Burns, Lefty, as he was affectionately known, would have played Test cricket for South Africa were it not for apartheid.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his children Feirouz, Faseegha, Sameer, the loved ones and Primrose CC family," Burns said in a statement.

Adams is widely regarded in cricketing circles as one of the greatest left-arm orthodox spinners of his era. Born in a time that destined him never to be allowed to represent his country at the highest level, his achievements on and off the field are a remarkable testament to a cricketing hero.