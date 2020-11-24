Zondo ton gives Dolphins the edge in Durban
DURBAN - An 11th career century by Khaya Zondo helped the Dolphins press ahead on day two of their latest 4-Day Domestic Series outing against the Cape Cobras before bad light ended the day early in Durban on Tuesday.
The right-hander struck 105 off 187 balls (12 fours, 1 six) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium to drive his side to a strong 389 for eight declared, with the visitors then reaching 71 for one when the weather intervened.
That came with 26 overs still remaining in the day, meaning more than a session was lost over the opening two days.
It was nonetheless a pleasing day for the home side, who were led well by Zondo in what his most comprehensive batting display of the season thus far.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit started the second morning on 277 for five, with the centurion unbeaten on 60 at that stage.
He continued to bat well through the morning, extending his partnership with Ruan de Swardt to 86 for the sixth wicket, before Tshepo Moreki (2/77) ended the stand.
The same bowler also accounted for the other set batsman, before the dismissal of Prenelan Subrayen (16) by pick-of-the-bowlers Corbin Bosch (2/64) prompted the declaration.
The Cobras lost Isma-eel Gafieldien (13) with the score on 30 prompting some early nerves, but Proteas pair Pieter Malan (32) and Zubayr Hamza (23) shared an unbroken 41-run stand that settled their side down and took them to what turned out to be an early close.