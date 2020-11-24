Zondo ton gives Dolphins the edge in Durban

DURBAN - An 11th career century by Khaya Zondo helped the Dolphins press ahead on day two of their latest 4-Day Domestic Series outing against the Cape Cobras before bad light ended the day early in Durban on Tuesday.

The right-hander struck 105 off 187 balls (12 fours, 1 six) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium to drive his side to a strong 389 for eight declared, with the visitors then reaching 71 for one when the weather intervened.

That came with 26 overs still remaining in the day, meaning more than a session was lost over the opening two days.

It was nonetheless a pleasing day for the home side, who were led well by Zondo in what his most comprehensive batting display of the season thus far.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit started the second morning on 277 for five, with the centurion unbeaten on 60 at that stage.