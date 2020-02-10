Since being a prodigy at Rondebosch Boys’ High School, Zubayr Hamza has been touted for national honours.
Over the past few months, this dream was realised with Hamza representing the Proteas at Test level. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he found the air just a little too thin at the highest level and was subsequently dropped for the final Test against England at the Wanderers.
It would have been a bitter pill to swallow, particularly after his replacement at No 3 Rassie van der Dussen, fell just two runs short of being the only South African batsman to compile a century in the entire series.
Hamza has opted not to wallow in his own misery, though, with the stylish right-hander getting straight back to business with his franchise, the Cape Cobras, in the Momentum One-Day Cup.
"I look at the facts. I got six (Test) innings and I didn't score in any of them," he said.