MELBOURNE – Australia's cricket board will look to finalise a "sustainability strategy" in 2020 amid concerns that extreme heat brought by climate change is risking players' safety and could lead to major disruptions to summer playing schedules.
A hot, dry summer has already seen a Big Bash League match in Canberra abandoned midway through due to hazardous smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia and a number of amateur-level and youth games have also been called off due to health concerns.
A report released by the Australian Conservation Foundation on Friday warned Australia's premier Boxing Day test might have to be moved to cooler months as the number of extreme heat days in Melbourne rises in coming decades.
Governing body Cricket Australia said it acknowledged "a more holistic approach to sustainability" was required to "lessen the impact of climate change on the natural environment."
“We acknowledge we have a role to play and our executive team are currently in the process of proactively developing a strategy for sustainability," Karina Keisler, CA's communications and stakeholder engagement chief said in a statement on Friday.