David Warner scored a century which saw Australia get a win over Sri Lanka. Photo: CricketAus via Twitter

MELBOURNE – Opener David Warner thumped a maiden Twenty20 international century as Australia kicked off their home summer with a 134-run thrashing of Sri Lanka at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Warner's unbeaten 100 off 56 balls fired Australia to a total of 233 for two on a sunny afternoon, before Australia's bowlers tore through Sri Lanka to leave the tourists limping to 99 for nine in reply in the first of a three-game series.

Captain Aaron Finch shrugged off an injury doubt to blast 64 before being caught slogging, while Glenn Maxwell hammered 62 from 28 balls.

Spinner Adam Zampa finished with 3-14 to be the pick of the bowlers, with fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins grabbing two wickets each.

Lasith Malinga's return as Sri Lanka captain was a sour one, as the veteran quick went wicketless for 37 runs from his four overs.