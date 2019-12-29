MELBOURNE – Nathan Lyon grabbed four wickets as Australia completed a crushing 247-run victory on day four of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand on Sunday that gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
After setting an improbable 488-run victory target, Tim Paine's side bowled out the Black Caps for 240 on a balmy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia's unbeaten run against their trans-Tasman neighbours has now stretched to 25 years, leaving a battered and bruised New Zealand playing only for pride in the third and final test in Sydney this week.
Having thrashed Kane Williamson's team by 296 runs in the day-night opener in Perth, Australia have claimed victory in four successive tests since retaining the Ashes in England.
Tom Blundell warmed New Zealand hearts with a stirring century that thwarted Australia's hopes of wrapping up a quicker victory.