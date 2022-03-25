Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

Australia's players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) during the fifth and last day of the third and final Test cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP

Australia's players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) during the fifth and last day of the third and final Test cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Friday. Photo: Arif Ali/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Lahore — Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan on Friday, taking the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the last match in Lahore.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

Story continues below Advertisment

Jubilant crowds of Pakistani cricket lovers have flocked to stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore throughout the series in full support of both Pakistan and Australia, undeterred by the presence of heavy security.

The first two Tests ended in draws.

Set a challenging 351-run target in the final test, Pakistan were bowled out for 235 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 70 and skipper Babar Azam 55.

More on this

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, spinner Nathan Lyon finishing with 5-83 in an excellent show of spin bowling while skipper Pat Cummins took 3-21.

AFP

Related Topics:

Australia CricketPakistan CricketTest MatchesCricket

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello